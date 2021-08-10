Usca Ria LLC Takes $447,000 Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2021

Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 37.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Shares of BATS IFRA opened at $35.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.61.

