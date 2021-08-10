Alphacat Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (ACAT)

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 10th. One Alphacat coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alphacat has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $92,405.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Alphacat has traded up 16.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Alphacat alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002198 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00045244 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.88 or 0.00157973 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.05 or 0.00147361 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,340.12 or 0.99643390 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002702 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $355.89 or 0.00782130 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Alphacat Profile

Alphacat was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 coins. The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io . Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alphacat’s official message board is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal . Alphacat’s official website is www.alphacat.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alphacat is a quantitative investment platform for cryptocurrencies. The goal of Alphacat is to make it easy for the average person to invest while on the comfort of their homes. It will also feature a predictive robot-advisor marketplace with various AI trading robots and big data for trading. Their ACAT token is a smart contract based on the NEO blockchain. “

Alphacat Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alphacat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alphacat using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alphacat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alphacat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.