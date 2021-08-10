RDA Financial Network Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

RDA Financial Network lowered its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,674 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trinity Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,800,000 after purchasing an additional 22,798 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 982,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,012,000 after purchasing an additional 173,050 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 216,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,989,000 after purchasing an additional 19,645 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 840,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,137,000 after purchasing an additional 489,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth CMT increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 207,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,388,000 after buying an additional 25,284 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $76.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.37. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

