RDA Financial Network Buys Shares of 3,918 ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

RDA Financial Network bought a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in ONEOK in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $51.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $57.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.04.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.88%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 263.38%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OKE shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. boosted their price target on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.31.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

