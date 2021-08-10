Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Shares Bought by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned about 0.53% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $3,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPGP. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 38.6% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPGP opened at $91.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.13. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12-month low of $56.48 and a 12-month high of $91.47.

