Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Stock Holdings Decreased by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,379 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 33,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the first quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $61.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.48. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $61.36 and a fifty-two week high of $62.16.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

