Lua Token (LUA) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $20,100.00

Lua Token (CURRENCY:LUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 10th. Lua Token has a total market capitalization of $5.03 million and $20,100.00 worth of Lua Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lua Token has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. One Lua Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0605 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lua Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00053433 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002509 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00014975 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $386.69 or 0.00849830 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.24 or 0.00106019 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00040068 BTC.

About Lua Token

Lua Token (LUA) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Lua Token’s total supply is 210,628,942 coins and its circulating supply is 83,081,924 coins. Lua Token’s official message board is medium.com/luaswap . Lua Token’s official website is luaswap.org/# . Lua Token’s official Twitter account is @luaswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Lua Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lua Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lua Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lua Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LUAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Lua Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lua Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.