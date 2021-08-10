Centaur Trading 26.5% Higher This Week (CNTR)

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. One Centaur coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Centaur has a total market cap of $3.71 million and approximately $423,162.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Centaur has traded 26.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Centaur Profile

Centaur (CRYPTO:CNTR) is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,822,208,333 coins. The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur . Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance . Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Buying and Selling Centaur

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centaur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

