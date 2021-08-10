EMCORE Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:EMKR)

EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 2,048 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,033% compared to the typical daily volume of 96 call options.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on EMCORE in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on EMCORE from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded EMCORE from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in EMCORE by 16.6% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,408,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,612,000 after purchasing an additional 486,519 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in EMCORE by 399.6% during the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,962,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,645 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in EMCORE during the first quarter valued at $9,555,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in EMCORE by 0.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,342,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in EMCORE by 6.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,192,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,510,000 after purchasing an additional 72,878 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EMKR stock opened at $8.75 on Tuesday. EMCORE has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $10.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.33 million, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.33.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. EMCORE had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 14.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EMCORE will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers.

