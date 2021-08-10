Linear (LINA) Price Up 3.4% Over Last Week

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. One Linear coin can currently be bought for about $0.0447 or 0.00000098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Linear has a total market cap of $177.64 million and approximately $52.67 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Linear has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00053433 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002509 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00014975 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $386.69 or 0.00849830 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.24 or 0.00106019 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00040068 BTC.

Linear Profile

Linear (CRYPTO:LINA) is a coin. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,972,677,345 coins. The official website for Linear is linear.finance . Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Buying and Selling Linear

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

