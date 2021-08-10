-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) to post ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Verastem’s earnings. Verastem reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 212.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Verastem will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.40) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Verastem.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Verastem had a negative return on equity of 33.36% and a negative net margin of 47.93%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verastem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised Verastem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Verastem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSTM. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 1st quarter worth about $319,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Verastem in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Verastem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Verastem by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 107,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Verastem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VSTM opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a current ratio of 10.78. Verastem has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $4.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.85. The stock has a market cap of $535.04 million, a PE ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 0.92.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to enhance the life of cancer patients. Its product in development include VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) inhibitor that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

