FY2021 EPS Estimates for Westpac Banking Co. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:WBK)

Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Westpac Banking in a report issued on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Johnson now expects that the bank will earn $1.42 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Westpac Banking’s FY2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Westpac Banking from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of WBK opened at $18.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.30. Westpac Banking has a 12 month low of $11.35 and a 12 month high of $20.82. The company has a market capitalization of $68.38 billion, a PE ratio of 43.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.96.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,507,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,106,000 after purchasing an additional 77,557 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Westpac Banking during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 55.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 43,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 15,447 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Westpac Banking by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 104,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 47,738 shares during the period.

About Westpac Banking

Westpac Banking Corp. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group (Australia), Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand and Group Businesses. The Consumer Bank segment covers consumer banking products and services under the Westpac, St.

