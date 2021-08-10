Truist Securiti Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for DaVita in a research note issued on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the company will earn $2.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.20. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for DaVita’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.70 EPS.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. DaVita had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 7.47%.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. DaVita currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

Shares of DVA opened at $132.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.62. DaVita has a 12-month low of $80.85 and a 12-month high of $136.48. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.29.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total transaction of $104,801.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,410.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 1,920 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total value of $241,939.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,940.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,897 shares of company stock valued at $5,981,175. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in DaVita by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,989,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,537,000 after buying an additional 50,321 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,335,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,280,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in DaVita by 10,677.0% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,584,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,519 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in DaVita by 26.3% in the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,402,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,184,000 after purchasing an additional 292,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in DaVita by 17.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 660,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,630,000 after purchasing an additional 98,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

