Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 713 Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 48.8% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.90.

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $19.03 on Tuesday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.79 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.25.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.25). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 60.51% and a return on equity of 35.75%. Research analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.88%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 696.30%.

In other news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,419 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $28,266.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,551.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marianne Sullivan sold 7,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $152,949.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

