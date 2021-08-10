Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Cuts Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 18,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Waste Management by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Waste Management by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 51,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

WM stock opened at $147.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.76. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $150.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 target price (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.06.

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $18,493,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,012 shares in the company, valued at $39,903,686. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 28,097 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.61, for a total value of $4,175,495.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 166,313 shares of company stock valued at $23,613,039. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

