Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Purchased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth $43,133,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,979,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,336,000 after acquiring an additional 455,988 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 235.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 391,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,304,000 after acquiring an additional 274,385 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 336.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 355,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,720,000 after acquiring an additional 273,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 85.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 583,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,798,000 after acquiring an additional 268,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

BHF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF opened at $46.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.65. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $49.99.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.33. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 150.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.47 EPS for the current year.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.