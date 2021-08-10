Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 440 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.83.

Shares of CRM opened at $249.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $230.87 billion, a PE ratio of 52.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $191.72 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $242.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $37,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,936,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,668,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 494,281 shares of company stock worth $120,177,232 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.