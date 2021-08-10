First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 4.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,570 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of First Solar by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,613 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of First Solar by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of First Solar by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of First Solar by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,692 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Solar by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Solar stock opened at $94.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.77. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.52 and a 1-year high of $112.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.67.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 18.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FSLR shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Guggenheim started coverage on First Solar in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.35.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $39,655.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,098 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,565.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 24,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $2,289,750.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,729 shares of company stock worth $4,035,745. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

