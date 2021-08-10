Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.39 Million Stock Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 27.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,246,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,403 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,807,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,697 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 219,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 37,039 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 35,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

M has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.29.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,464,408.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $26,446.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,583.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 149,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,310 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M stock opened at $18.84 on Tuesday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $22.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.11. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.07.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.80. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

