DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 34.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 569.9% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 367,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,334,000 after acquiring an additional 312,335 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,861,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,754,000 after acquiring an additional 111,262 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 54.8% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 289,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,167,000 after acquiring an additional 102,467 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 267.0% in the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 129,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,228,000 after acquiring an additional 93,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 488,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,680,000 after acquiring an additional 82,313 shares during the last quarter.

SDY stock opened at $123.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.44. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.02 and a fifty-two week high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

