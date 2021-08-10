First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,570 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Solar by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,578 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $125,397,000 after acquiring an additional 86,859 shares in the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of First Solar by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 219,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $19,126,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in First Solar by 2.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,780 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in First Solar by 168.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 85,829 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $7,493,000 after buying an additional 53,811 shares during the period. Finally, Triodos Investment Management BV increased its position in First Solar by 16.7% during the first quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 175,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $15,278,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar stock opened at $94.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.77. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.52 and a 1-year high of $112.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.67.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 18.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on FSLR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on First Solar from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Guggenheim started coverage on First Solar in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised First Solar to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.35.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $39,655.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,098 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,565.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 24,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $2,289,750.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,729 shares of company stock worth $4,035,745. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.