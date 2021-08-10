DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 117.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 47,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,562,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,471,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $481,037,000 after purchasing an additional 109,455 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 10,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 298.8% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $399.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $374.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.48. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.52 and a fifty-two week high of $404.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.24 by $4.78. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GS. boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.82.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

