Cantillon Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 56.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,007,149 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 364,418 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $272,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roth Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $288.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $272.27. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $196.25 and a 1 year high of $291.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Microsoft from $333.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.26.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

