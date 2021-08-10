Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) Increased by National Bank Financial

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Uni-Select in a report issued on Sunday, August 8th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.28. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Uni-Select’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

UNS has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on Uni-Select from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Laurentian lifted their target price on Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Uni-Select from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uni-Select currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.14.

Shares of TSE UNS opened at C$18.86 on Tuesday. Uni-Select has a 1 year low of C$5.21 and a 1 year high of C$18.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$799.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.17.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$468.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$470.69 million.

About Uni-Select

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

