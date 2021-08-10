Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 859,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,254,000 after purchasing an additional 376,900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 152.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 287,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,830,000 after buying an additional 173,644 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 89.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 328,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,194,000 after buying an additional 154,869 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 108.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 294,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,205,000 after buying an additional 153,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC bought a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the first quarter worth $8,578,000.

NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $85.72 on Tuesday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $36.45 and a twelve month high of $86.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.00.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

