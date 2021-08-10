Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 8.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 324,606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 30,008 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $15,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in BorgWarner by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in BorgWarner by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on BWA. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.93.

Shares of BWA opened at $45.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.00. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.30 and a 12-month high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 163.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

In other news, VP Joseph F. Fadool sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $928,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 122,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,301,254.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $248,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 127,977 shares in the company, valued at $7,066,889.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,909 shares of company stock valued at $2,373,833. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.