Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires Shares of 40,000 Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Safe Bulkers by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 254,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 7,866 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Safe Bulkers by 5.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,593 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 8,490 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Safe Bulkers by 102.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,935 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 12,637 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Safe Bulkers from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safe Bulkers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:SB opened at $3.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.95 million, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.80. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $4.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.63.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 26.06%. Sell-side analysts predict that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 15, 2021, the company had a fleet of 43 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.3 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,937,000 deadweight tons.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB).

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.