Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Standard Chartered PLC Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCBFF)

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Standard Chartered in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Standard Chartered’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SCBFF. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Standard Chartered from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Standard Chartered has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Standard Chartered stock opened at $6.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.09. Standard Chartered has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $7.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.