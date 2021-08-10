Sanders Morris Harris LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC reduced its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 4.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 31,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 10.4% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 26,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 271.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,136,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,956,000 after purchasing an additional 830,543 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 53.5% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth about $264,000. 15.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 172,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $3,676,827.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $13,315,414.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,070,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,427,993.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,048,309 shares of company stock worth $186,054,334 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.44.

NYSE:PLTR opened at $22.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.68. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.22 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

