Sanders Morris Harris LLC Has $373,000 Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC cut its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,372 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 80,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 78,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 17,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. 74.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on HPE. Evercore ISI raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.79.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 10,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $160,948.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,667 shares in the company, valued at $445,162.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 11,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $174,464.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,247.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 155,634 shares of company stock worth $2,501,592. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HPE opened at $14.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.78. The company has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $16.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.