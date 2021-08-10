Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on EPC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE:EPC opened at $44.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.00. Edgewell Personal Care has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.15.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $573.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.56 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPC. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

