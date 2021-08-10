Sanders Morris Harris LLC Takes Position in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC owned 0.37% of Goal Acquisitions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the 1st quarter valued at about $554,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in Goal Acquisitions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Goal Acquisitions in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Goal Acquisitions in the 1st quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Goal Acquisitions in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,446,000. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 20,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $207,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 30,736 shares of company stock worth $313,507 in the last 90 days.

Shares of Goal Acquisitions stock opened at $9.62 on Tuesday. Goal Acquisitions Corp. has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $9.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.65.

About Goal Acquisitions

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

