Alliance Data Systems Co. (ADS) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Alliance Data Systems has decreased its dividend by 39.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Alliance Data Systems has a payout ratio of 5.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Alliance Data Systems to earn $14.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.0%.

Shares of Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $91.80 on Tuesday. Alliance Data Systems has a one year low of $39.77 and a one year high of $128.16. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $2.25. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 55.02% and a net margin of 16.56%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADS. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.69.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

