Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (PSTL) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.222 per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Postal Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 741.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Postal Realty Trust to earn $1.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.89 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.1%.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PSTL opened at $19.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.40. Postal Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $21.27. The stock has a market cap of $262.94 million, a P/E ratio of -986.01 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Postal Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) by 129.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Postal Realty Trust were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

PSTL has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.