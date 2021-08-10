Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.2725 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.
Middlesex Water has increased its dividend payment by 21.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 26 years. Middlesex Water has a payout ratio of 47.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Middlesex Water to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.09 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.6%.
NASDAQ:MSEX opened at $105.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. Middlesex Water has a 12 month low of $59.60 and a 12 month high of $110.89. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.17 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.64.
In other news, VP Bernadette M. Sohler sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total value of $107,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.77, for a total transaction of $320,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,590 shares in the company, valued at $3,906,714.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,100 shares of company stock worth $786,022. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSEX. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Middlesex Water from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Middlesex Water in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.
About Middlesex Water
Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.
