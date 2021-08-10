Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.2725 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

Middlesex Water has increased its dividend payment by 21.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 26 years. Middlesex Water has a payout ratio of 47.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Middlesex Water to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.09 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.6%.

NASDAQ:MSEX opened at $105.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. Middlesex Water has a 12 month low of $59.60 and a 12 month high of $110.89. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.17 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.64.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 11.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Bernadette M. Sohler sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total value of $107,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.77, for a total transaction of $320,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,590 shares in the company, valued at $3,906,714.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,100 shares of company stock worth $786,022. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSEX. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Middlesex Water from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Middlesex Water in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

