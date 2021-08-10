Jabil Inc. (JBL) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the technology company on Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Jabil has a payout ratio of 5.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Jabil to earn $5.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.3%.

Get Jabil alerts:

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $59.25 on Tuesday. Jabil has a one year low of $30.42 and a one year high of $61.23. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jabil will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 2,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $158,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,118 shares in the company, valued at $9,866,844. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $1,506,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,735 shares of company stock worth $6,793,720. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on JBL. upped their price objective on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.63.

Jabil declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.