ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT) Announces GBX 6 Dividend

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT) declared a dividend on Monday, June 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

ICG Enterprise Trust stock opened at GBX 1,170 ($15.29) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,066.24. ICG Enterprise Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 762 ($9.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,180 ($15.42). The stock has a market cap of £801.65 million and a PE ratio of 4.61.

Get ICG Enterprise Trust alerts:

In other ICG Enterprise Trust news, insider Gerhard Fusenig acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,050 ($13.72) per share, for a total transaction of £21,000 ($27,436.63).

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund does not make venture capital investments in startups or early stage funds. The fund also provides growth capital. In direct co-investments, the fund invests in buyouts of mature companies. For fund of fund investments, the fund seeks to invest in primary funds, secondary fund purchases, private equity buyout funds, growth capital funds, and mezzanine funds.

Featured Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for ICG Enterprise Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICG Enterprise Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.