Argentex Group Plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:AGFX)

Argentex Group Plc (LON:AGFX) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Monday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:AGFX opened at GBX 93.93 ($1.23) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £128.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.04, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 110.15. Argentex Group has a 1-year low of GBX 91.20 ($1.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 173.50 ($2.27).

About Argentex Group

Argentex Group PLC provides foreign exchange services for businesses worldwide. Its product offering includes spot, forward, and options FX capabilities provided primarily through voice broking channels. The company serves corporate, institutional, and private clients. Argentex Group PLC was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

