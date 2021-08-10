Argentex Group Plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:AGFX)

Argentex Group Plc (LON:AGFX) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Monday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON:AGFX opened at GBX 93.93 ($1.23) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £128.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.04, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 110.15. Argentex Group has a 1-year low of GBX 91.20 ($1.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 173.50 ($2.27).
About Argentex Group
