NEXT plc (NXT) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

NEXT plc (LON:NXT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 110 ($1.44) per share on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from NEXT’s previous dividend of $57.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of NEXT stock opened at GBX 7,936 ($103.68) on Tuesday. NEXT has a 1 year low of GBX 5,534 ($72.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,404 ($109.80). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 7,928.70. The company has a market capitalization of £10.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.27.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NXT. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 8,700 ($113.67) price objective on shares of NEXT in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NEXT from GBX 7,700 ($100.60) to GBX 7,800 ($101.91) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised NEXT to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 6,500 ($84.92) to GBX 7,100 ($92.76) in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. NEXT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,321.43 ($95.65).

In other NEXT news, insider Michael J. Roney purchased 805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 7,838 ($102.40) per share, for a total transaction of £63,095.90 ($82,435.20).

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

