Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 111,000 Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,082,632 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 111,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $16,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDRX. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MDRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

MDRX stock opened at $17.16 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.06. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 49.61% and a return on equity of 7.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 26th that permits the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $857,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Klayko sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $504,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,615.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 372,600 shares of company stock valued at $6,598,288 in the last three months. 1.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

