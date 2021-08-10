Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Issues Earnings Results

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 40.67% and a negative net margin of 85.39%.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRO opened at $18.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 11.74 and a current ratio of 11.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.26. The company has a market cap of $847.10 million, a P/E ratio of -24.49 and a beta of 0.72. Sutro Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.86.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

