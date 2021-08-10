Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ KRYS opened at $60.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.95. Krystal Biotech has a 1 year low of $39.63 and a 1 year high of $87.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -28.39 and a beta of 1.12.

KRYS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Krystal Biotech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a gene therapy company, which engages in developing and commercializing treatment for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. It developed a gene therapy platform, which company refer to as the Skin TARgeted Delivery platform, or STAR-D platform, that consists of a patent pending engineered viral vector based on herpes simplex virus 1, or HSV-1, and skin-optimized gene transfer technology, to develop off-the-shelf treatments for dermatological diseases.

