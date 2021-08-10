BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Has $275,000 Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 300.0% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 125.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1,620.0% during the first quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $369.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $115.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $184.40 and a 12-month high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $350.54.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 17.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 41.43%.

In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at $28,348,217.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.23.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

