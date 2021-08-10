Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CXP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $19.25 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.35.

Shares of NYSE CXP opened at $15.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.35. Columbia Property Trust has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $19.49.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.37). Columbia Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 36.27%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $599,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $184,000. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

