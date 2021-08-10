Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
CXP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $19.25 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.35.
Shares of NYSE CXP opened at $15.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.35. Columbia Property Trust has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $19.49.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $599,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $184,000. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Columbia Property Trust Company Profile
Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.
