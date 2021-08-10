BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,540 State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $90.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $56.63 and a 12 month high of $91.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.04%.

In related news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $321,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,182.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $381,569.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,893,517.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,288 shares of company stock valued at $4,918,012 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group raised shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.08.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

