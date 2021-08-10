Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Acquired by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 54.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $297.15 on Tuesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $192.25 and a 52-week high of $324.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $303.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.78.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.94 EPS for the current year.

PH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $366.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.64.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

