Pundi X 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $858.99 Million (NPXS)

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded up 14.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. Over the last week, Pundi X has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. Pundi X has a total market cap of $1.78 billion and $858.99 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pundi X coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00053303 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002501 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00014913 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $384.19 or 0.00847120 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.96 or 0.00105755 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00040058 BTC.

Pundi X Coin Profile

NPXS is a coin. Its launch date was March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 coins and its circulating supply is 236,744,908,115 coins. Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix . Pundi X’s official website is pundix.com . Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pundi X using one of the exchanges listed above.

