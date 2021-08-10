Financial Survey: Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) versus AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH)

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) and Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for AppHarvest and Fresh Del Monte Produce, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppHarvest 0 0 2 0 3.00 Fresh Del Monte Produce 0 0 0 0 N/A

AppHarvest presently has a consensus price target of $33.50, indicating a potential upside of 176.86%. Given AppHarvest’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe AppHarvest is more favorable than Fresh Del Monte Produce.

Profitability

This table compares AppHarvest and Fresh Del Monte Produce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppHarvest N/A -44.31% -22.18% Fresh Del Monte Produce 2.56% 5.67% 3.02%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.4% of AppHarvest shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.9% of Fresh Del Monte Produce shares are held by institutional investors. 30.2% of Fresh Del Monte Produce shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AppHarvest and Fresh Del Monte Produce’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AppHarvest N/A N/A -$17.19 million N/A N/A Fresh Del Monte Produce $4.20 billion 0.36 $49.20 million N/A N/A

Fresh Del Monte Produce has higher revenue and earnings than AppHarvest.

Volatility & Risk

AppHarvest has a beta of -1.23, indicating that its share price is 223% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fresh Del Monte Produce has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fresh Del Monte Produce beats AppHarvest on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AppHarvest

AppHarvest, Inc., a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL.

