4,400 Shares in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Acquired by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 74.9% in the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group in the first quarter valued at $66,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MESA stock opened at $8.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.75. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.19. The firm has a market cap of $318.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.10.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $97.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Mesa Air Group’s quarterly revenue was down 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MESA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mesa Air Group from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.40.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

