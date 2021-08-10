Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New $144,000 Investment in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKHS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Workhorse Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the first quarter worth $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 903.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 351.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 1,890.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. 45.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WKHS stock opened at $10.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.56 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.16. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $42.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 24.88 and a current ratio of 26.63.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 million. Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 127.42% and a negative net margin of 3,032.13%. Workhorse Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1233.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Workhorse Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Cowen dropped their target price on Workhorse Group from $13.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Workhorse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.86.

In other Workhorse Group news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 117,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,064. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

